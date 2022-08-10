Waters to race speedway in top end

Supercars ace Cameron Waters is set for multiple nights of speedway competition in Darwin this month.

The Victorian will drive his Chief Racing Maxim on Friday night in Round 11 of the Northline Speedway titles, before backing up on Saturday night for the Northern Territory State Championships, which is expected to attract a field of more than 50 Sprint Cars.

The 2018 Modified Production Australian Speedway Title winner will return to Northline on August 26-27 for the opening two rounds of the ‘Chariots of Thunder’ title, before taking in Alice Spring’s ‘Dance in the Desert’ event at Arunga Park Speedway on August 30.

Waters is hopeful his recent Supercars form at Hidden Valley, where he recorded a win and a second place in his Ford Mustang Supercar in June, can carry over to the clay.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Chief Racing #6 at Northline this weekend and also some more warmer weather,” Waters said.

“We’re pretty much using the first two events as shakedown meetings in anticipation of giving the first ‘Chariots of Thunder’ weekend a real crack, and it’s great to have a new major partner in G1 Logistics on board too, and with them being Mildura-based it gives the whole Chief Racing programme a nice feel to it.

“I’ll certainly be in for a busy few weeks, but the opportunity to get back behind the wheel of the sprintcar, and at one of the country’s biggest events, was impossible to knock back and I really have to thank Colin McQuinn and the team for the enormous effort they have put into making this happen.”

In between between his Darwin forays, Waters will tackle the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint with Tickford Racing.

He is adamant his sprintcar programme, which forms part of a long-term ambition to race in the United States, won’t impact his recent Supercars form.

Waters is currently second to championship leader Shane van Gisbergen ahead of the Sandown SuperSprint on August 19-21.