Supercar drivers to race Excels

Current, up-and-coming, as well as former Supercars drivers will feature in a 49-car Hyundai Excel endurance race this weekend.

The EFS 4×4 Accessories 175km Hyundai Excel Endurance Race will take place at Queensland Raceway on Sunday.

Current Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki; Super2 Series drivers Nash Morris, Jaylyn Robotham, Declan Fraser, and Aaron Seton; the Super3 Series’ Jason Gomersall; as well as Steve Owen, Melinda Price, and Jesse Dixon feature on the entry list for the race.

Headlining the grid, Erebus Motorsport’s Kostecki will team-up with Todd Wanless.

Kostecki has recent race experience at ‘The Paperclip,’ making his debut in the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series there on the weekend, where he finished third, sixth, and second.

He is set to go up against Norwell Motorplex stablemate and last year’s race winner Morris, who will pair up with Connor Roberts in the race.

Image Racing’s Jaylyn Robotham will team up with Brett Parrish, Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Fraser will share driving duties with Bradi Owen.

Matt Stone Racing stablemates Seton and Gomersall will join forces.

Robotham, Fraser, and Seton are all set to make their main game Supercars debuts in this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Practice for the 175km race commences on Friday, followed by qualifying and two sprint races on Saturday for A drivers, with Sunday to have qualifying and a solitary sprint race for B drivers before the headline race in the afternoon.