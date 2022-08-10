Richards to race at Pukekohe Supercars round

Five-time Repco Bathurst 1000 winner Steven Richards will race a Nissan Super Tourer at the New Zealand Supercars round.

Richards is set to compete in the Archibalds Historic Touring Cars category, which supports the ITM Auckland SuperSprint across September 9-11.

He will step into Murray Sinclair’s Nissan Primera Super Tourer for the weekend, having driven the same model car for Garry Rogers Motorsport in the 1997 Australian Super Touring Championship .

Richards joins John Bowe and Greg Murphy on the grid, who were confirmed last month to drive two famous Ford Sierras.

This year’s Supercars round at Pukekohe Park Raceway is set to be the last at the circuit after it was announced the venue will close to motorsport activities in April 2023.

“The Historic Touring cars represent the great memories we all have of fantastic on track battles in iconic cars from various eras gone by,” said Richards.

“I’ve been privileged over the years to participate in the Skope classic and Bathurst legends events at Hampton Downs.

“Racing at Pukekohe for a final time is special. It’s where [Jim Richards] cut his teeth as a teenager, while Nanna and Pop watched under the big Oak trees on the hill and where Pops ashes were spread after his passing.

“I’ve had great memories driving here in Supercars, NZ V8 Super Tourers and I rate it in the top 4 exhilarating race tracks that I had the pleasure of driving at.

“Huge thanks to Murray Sinclair for trusting me with his Nissan Primera, a car which I’m quite familiar with.

“To Nigel and Jimmy for the prep and to Pete Sturgeon for the opportunity.”