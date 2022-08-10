MotorActive offers exciting chance to join the team

MotorActive is on the lookout for a new Technical Support Specialist to join its passionate team.

Established as Meguiar’s Australia in 1990 and born in 2005, MotorActive specialises in the importation, distribution and marketing of a number of leading automotive aftermarket brands including Meguiar’s, Mobil, and ColorSpec

It caters to all types of motoring enthusiasts, and is seeking someone who shares its passion to service its discerning client base.

MotorActive prides itself on the quality of its products, highly-knowledgeable tech support and comprehensive training programs designed to maintain the level of excellence its customers expect from it and its brands

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with a passion for cars and a strong level of technical competency in automotive spray painting.

That person will have a recognised automotive spray painting apprenticeship (or higher), confident computer skills including Microsoft Excel, and previous technical support or customer service experience.

They will also have strong written and verbal communication skills, alongside the ability to good rapport with others.

Success in the role relies on the development of a working knowledge of all brands under the MotorActive banner, and a preparedness to uphold the existing high standard of customer service.

MotorActive boasts a knowledgeable and passionate workforce representing some of Australia’s most highly regarded enthusiast brands, making this the ideal opportunity to join a team full of like-minded people in an exciting environment.

