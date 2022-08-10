Ganassi v Palou contract dispute set for mediation

Chip Ganassi Racing and the Alex Palou camp are set for mediation talks tomorrow over their high-profile IndyCar contract dispute.

The powerhouse team is suing its 2021 champion driver over his attempts to leave at season’s end and link with McLaren Racing, for Formula 1 testing on top of racing in IndyCar or potentially alternate competitions.

Ganassi claims to have exercised an option on Palou’s services and filed a lawsuit in late-July, with the matter since having moved to federal court at the request of the Spaniard’s lawyers.

While they are also trying to push the matter back to beyond the end of the current IndyCar season, on September 11 at Laguna Seca, there could conceivably be a resolution before then.

A filing from Palou’s lawyers on Tuesday (local time), states, “Defendants note that the parties have an all-day mediation scheduled for August 10, 2022.” (August 11 AEST)

Otherwise, they have filed a motion seeking the process to play out as follows:

Motion to Dismiss: Wed., Sept. 14 Discovery Requests Served: Mon., Sept. 19 Responses to Discovery Requests: Mon., Sept. 26 Substantial Completion of Document Production: Tues., Oct. 4 Completion of Fact Deposition (& Fact Discovery Closes): Tues., Oct. 11 Expert Reports: Fri., Oct. 14 Rebuttal Expert Reports: Fri., Oct. 19 Completion of Expert Depositions: Fri., Oct. 21 Plaintiff’s Updated PI Brief: Mon., Oct. 24 Defendants’ PI Opposition: Fri., Oct. 28 PI Hearing: Week of Oct. 31

On the other hand, Ganassi’s lawyers have filed for Motion For Prompt Status and Scheduling Conference, Request For Prompt Hearing On Preliminary Injunction, and Motion For Expedited Discovery.

Palou’s lawyers claim the urgency is unnecessary, alluding to the time between the end of the 2022 season and the start of the 2023 season, as well a “several-month delay” on the part of Ganassi in taking action.

“As explained below, Plaintiff’s expressed need for urgency is in direct contrast with Plaintiff’s several-month delay in filing this matter, Plaintiff’s actions since filing this matter, and Plaintiff’s own pleadings indicating that this matter involves the 2023 IndyCar season,” they wrote in their Tuesday filing.

“Further, while Defendants do not oppose an expedited schedule, Defendants have counter-proposed to Plaintiff a schedule that will allow for the necessary discovery, avoid distracting Mr. Palou in the midst of the current racing season, and still provide for a prompt hearing well in advance of 2023.”

Where ‘several months’ comes from is not clear, but the Palou lawyers’ filing claims that Ganassi knew at least on June 15 of his desire to race for another team which would give him Formula 1 opportunities and the option of returning to Europe.

That is 27 days before the conflicting contract announcements from Ganassi and McLaren, and 40 before the former’s original court filing on July 25; well shy of ‘several months’ by any measure.

Palou scored his first podium since the contract drama became public in last weekend’s Nashville race, won by team-mate Scott Dixon.

It was after the chequered flag in Music City that the 25-year-old also had his first one-on-one conversation with Chip Ganassi himself in that time.

“We didn’t really have a chat one-to-one since then, and, I mean, it’s good, right?” said Palou.

“I mean, we just finished on the podium. It was a good day. It was a good day for the team overall as well with Scott finishing P1.

“It was nice. I have no issues at all.”

The #10 Honda driver is fifth in the series standings at 33 points behind leader Palou with three races remaining in 2022, the next at Gateway on August 19-20 (local time).

Every IndyCar race is live and ad-free on Stan Sport.