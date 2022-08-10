> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Perkins’ HDT tribute livery

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 10th August, 2022 - 10:36am

Jack Perkins will run a tribute livery to his father’s first Bathurst 1000 win alongside Peter Brock, in next weekend’s Dunlop Super2 Series round at the Penrite Sandown SuperSprint.

HNS15438
HNS15467
HNS15534
HNS15552
HNS15579
HNS15590
HNS15591-2
HNS15616
HNS15618
HNS15630
HNS15637
HNS15652
HNS15657
1982 HDT Commodore Press
1982 Bathurst Podium Press

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]