Singapore track in new Call of Duty game

A map based on the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix circuit will be in the next Call of Duty game.

Marina Bay Grand Prix is set to feature as a playable map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, the latest installment in the first-person shooter video game franchise.

According to developers Infinity Ward, the six vs six player map will see combat occur within an urban race circuit, around a pits and paddock complex.

The video flythrough of the map was revealed at the recent Call of Duty League Championship Weekend in Los Angeles, California.

In the video flythrough, it is clear the map is a digital re-make of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with open-wheelers sharing the likeness of Formula 1 cars, Marina Bay track branding, and a ferris wheel based on the Singapore Flyer featuring prominently.

There appears to be no officially-endorsed Formula 1 content in the game.

While the unofficial F1 and Call of Duty crossover is largely unexpected, it is not the first instance it has happened, with seven-time world champion and Call of Duty fan Lewis Hamilton voicing a non-playable character named Carl Hamilton in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

One of the best selling video game franchises of all time, the Call of Duty series has sold over 400 million units worldwide.

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix will take place around the Singapore Street Circuit on October 2, prior to the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II on October 28.