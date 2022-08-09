Seton finds back-to-back Supercar comparison helpful

Aaron Seton found jumping between his Truck Assist Racing Supercars co-driver seat and his Dunlop Super2 Series car helpful at today’s test.

The 24-year-old will team up with Jack Le Brocq for this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 in the #34 ZB Commodore.

Matt Stone Racing held a test day at Queensland Raceway today in preparation for the Great Race.

While Seton shared laps with Le Brocq in the main game ZB Commodore, he also jumped behind the wheel of his Super2 VF Commodore throughout the day.

Seton explained the opportunity to have a back-to-back comparison between a car he is familiar with and the ZB Commodore was valuable.

That was especially so with the difference in tyre compounds, as he got a taste of the softer compound tyre on the main game car.

“It was interesting to be in and out of both cars during the day to see the main differences,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“The Super2 car was on the hard tyre and the main game car was on the soft tyre; it made quite a difference.

“It was also interesting seeing how the ZB aero kit compares to the VF and it definitely has more grip and good fun to drive.”

While it wasn’t Seton’s first laps aboard the ZB Commodore, the third-generation racer says he is feeling comfortable ahead of his Bathurst debut.

“I’ve actually driven a main game car a couple of times now; I’ve done the last couple of years of ride days, so this year and last year,” he added.

“I did some running at Tailem Bend last year as well. [Today] was my first taste of the supersoft tyre though, and absolutely loved getting behind the wheel of the Truck Assist main game car.

“It’s definitely getting me pumped for Bathurst, just can’t wait to get to the Mountain.”

Seton believes his good rapport with Le Brocq is benefiting his preparation ahead of the October 6-9 event.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with Jack throughout the year this year and he’s been really great to work with,” he added.

“I really like how he goes about his racing, he’s just so approachable and good to be around.

“It’s great for the team environment and it’s good to get his feedback for the car and see where I can improve in my driving.”

A dedicated co-driver practice session is scheduled for the next Repco Supercars Championship round at Sandown (August 19-21).