Rally New Zealand details released

Organisers of Rally New Zealand have unveiled details of the stages that will make up this year’s event.

The 11th round of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally New Zealand will comprise 17 stages with 275kms of racing over four days from September 29-October 2.

Rally New Zealand will kick off with a Super Special Stage at Pukekawa Auckland Domain on Thursday September 29, featuring a 1.4km test.

Following the opening night, competitors will head south into Waikato for six special stages, including two passes through Whaanga Coast near Raglan.

Te Akau North and Te Akau South with also feature twice making for 156km of completive running on the Friday.

The rally then moves back around Auckland, with stages on the Kaipara Hills, following by runs through Puhoi and Komokoriki on Saturday.

A double-run through Whitford Forest Te Maraunga Waiho, a new addition to the event, kicks off the final day which concludes with two passes through the 6.5km Jack’s Ridge Haunui stage.

“With a central hub and fan zone in downtown Auckland and racing on some of the region’s most iconic courses, the World Rally Championship will draw thousands of visitors to Auckland from New Zealand and around the world,” said Phil Goff, Mayor of Auckland.

“For the first time, this year’s event will also incorporate the sport’s move to new hybrid cars running on 100 percent sustainable and renewable synthetic fuel, signalling a new commitment to sustainability and reducing emissions.

“The World Rally Championship will shine an international spotlight on our region and provide a welcome boost for tourism, hospitality and accommodation businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Clerk of the Course for Rally New Zealand, Stuart Barnett, added: “It is a remarkable collection of the most famous stages that have given Rally New Zealand the mantle as having the world’s best flowing gravel roads,” Mr Barnett said.

“Rally New Zealand could not be a better advertisement for Tāmaki Makaurau where a global television audience of more than 70 million fans will see the diverse landscapes of our region.”