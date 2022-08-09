Perkins to run tribute Brock HDT livery at Sandown

Jack Perkins will sport a livery harking back the Holden Dealer Team Commodore Peter Brock and Larry Perkins shared in the early 1980s.

Perkins will don the livery on his Eggleston Motorsport-prepared VF Commodore in next weekend’s Dunlop Super2 Series round at the Penrite Sandown SuperSprint.

The Brock/Perkins combination raced together for the HDT from 1982-84, claiming three successive Bathurst 1000 wins, as well as success in the 1984 Sandown 500.

Four decades on, Jack Perkins is paying tribute to the livery which adorned the 1982 Bathurst 1000-winning VH Commodore ahead of his own return to the Mountain alongside Will Brown for Erebus Motorsport in October.

“This is such a cool thing to be doing. [Co-CEO] Earl Evans and his team at Shaw and Partners were super keen to help me prepare for Bathurst with Will Brown and Erebus Motorsport,” Perkins said.

“We pencilled in Sandown early in the year and thought about what we could do to celebrate the sport, my father, Peter Brock, and others like Johnson and Moffat, as they left us with such a fantastic sport, and they deserve to be celebrated.

“I reached out to design guru Peter Hughes, and we chose 1982 as it is the 40th anniversary for my dad’s first Bathurst win, and the livery is something that hadn’t been seen on a VF Commodore before.

“I’m over the moon with how everything, the car, suit, and helmet, has come up – except the moustache. It’s the itchiest, ugliest thing I’ve ever done, but I wanted to go all in for the throwback.”

Evans added his enthusiasm to be involved in paying tribute to two icons of Australian motorsport.

“It is incredible what these two men, Larry Perkins and Peter Brock, achieved and to be able to support Jack to race in the livery of these two phenomenal race drivers and celebrate their successes on the 40th anniversary of their team up is something extraordinary,” he said.

“Jack’s retro livery is something I am sure many fans will be excited about, as they will with Jack growing his father’s famous moustache, although I’m not sure he now thinks that was a great idea!”

Round 4 of the 2022 Super2 Series supports the Repco Supercars Championship at Sandown from August 19-21.