Ojeda to co-drive with Hazelwood at Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 9th August, 2022 - 9:10am

Todd Hazelwood’s #35 Truck Assist Racing Commodore

Jayden Ojeda will co-drive alongside Todd Hazelwood at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Ojeda will make his third start in the Great Race, after partnering Zane Goddard last year.

This year he will line up with Hazelwood in the #35 Truck Assist Racing Commodore, and is fresh off the back of two main game solo wildcard starts.

The 23-year-old joined the Repco Supercars Championship field with Walkinshaw Andretti United at Winton and Hidden Valley.

“I am really looking forward to teaming up with Todd Hazelwood,” said Ojeda, “for what will be my third Bathurst 1000 start.

“So far, the team has had an awesome year and hopefully we can add to that in October with a great result.”

Ojeda will turn laps as part of a test day at Queensland Raceway today.

