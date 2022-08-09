MotoGP reveals 2023 pre-season test dates

MotoGP has revealed the dates and circuits for official 2023 pre-season testing.

Sepang and Portimao will host all of the activity, the latter of which was announced when it was revealed that the Portuguese Grand Prix will be Round 2 of the 2023 campaign.

At the Malaysian Grand Prix venue, the Shakedown Test, for rookies and factory test riders, takes place on February 5-7 before an all-in, Official Test on February 10-12.

Portimao, officially the ‘Autodromo Internacional do Algarve’, then hosts the premier class on March 11-12, plus the Moto2/Moto3 pre-season test on March 17-19.

The programme for the 2023 premier class season also includes the 2022 post-season test at Valencia, to be held on a single day, shortly after the final round of the year at the same circuit.

Testing has been pruned in recent years due to an expansion of the number of race events.

The 2022 season continues on August 19-21 with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.