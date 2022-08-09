McElrea: I was a bit bummed about that

Hunter McElrea said Linus Lundqvist had a massive advantage at Nashville, after he was granted pole for the Indy Lights race.

Lundqvist led all 35 laps to take the chequered flag ahead of Sting Ray Robb, as McElrea wrapped up the podium.

Lundqvist started from pole, with the grid set on championship points, after Qualifying was called off due to a thunderstorm.

McElrea was dispirited about the missed session.

“I was honestly really disappointed not to get to qualify,” McElrea said.

“He won the race and deserved to win, but it was a very big advantage to start pole.

“I was a bit bummed about that, but he won.”

McElrea believed he had the pace to put the #27 Andretti Autosport entry on pole.

“Had really good car speed all weekend, honestly,” he asserted.

“In practice we were, I think, third and second.

“A lot more in the tank, just not putting it all together.

“I felt like we had a good car to put it on pole.”

While he pressured Lundqvist early on, McElrea was forced to manage his tyres, after he kept locking-up his right front.

“The first ten laps I was kind of just biding my time and felt really good,” he reflected.

“Had the pressure on Linus [Lundqvist], and then I had a huge lock-up on my right front.

“Then from there it was just terrible.

“My right front, I kept locking it, and the more I would lock it, the more I would lose grip.

“I would turn into a left-hander, and it would be like on ice.

“Then it was just about holding on.

“I was actually worried that the tyre was going to let go because it started vibrating, so I was a little bit scared there at the end and had some close calls with Sting Ray [Robb].

“Probably a bit closer than it should have been.

“I just kind of gave the position away there at the end and then just brought it home third.

Lundqvist leads the Indy Lights standings, with McElrea second, Robb third, while Australian Matt Brabham is in fourth.

The season continues at Gateway Motorsports Park, on August 19-20 (local time).