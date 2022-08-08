PremiAir completes Supercars co-driver line up

PremiAir Racing has announced that Dylan O’Keeffe will partner James Golding at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

O’Keeffe, co-driving the Subway-backed #31 ZB Commodore this October, will make his third start in the Great Race.

The 24-year-old is currently competing full-time in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia.

O’Keeffe’s previous Bathurst 1000 starts came with Kelly Racing, (2020) and Team Sydney (2021).

Sitting seventh in the TCR Australia standings, O’Keeffe hopes his rapport with Golding will streamline the partnership, as well as being familiar with the machinery.

“I raced this same chassis last year, so it is going to be good to be back with that car with the new team,” said O’Keeffe.

“The Subway PremiAir Racing Supercar looks really good and to be partnering with Jimmy is super exciting as we are good mates, so we get along well.

“I am looking forward to working with him and picking his brain.

“By the time we get to Bathurst, he will have learnt so much more about the car, and I am looking forward to joining the team and building into Bathurst.

“We will get a good couple of test days under our belt and the Sandown co-driver session will deliver plenty of laps as well.

“It will be important to get comfortable and back into V8 mode – they are a unique kind of car, and while I am doing a lot of racing in other classes, nothing is quite the same as a Supercar.

“It is definitely good to get back.”

Both O’Keeffe and Golding competed under the Garry Rogers Motorsport banner in 2019, with the latter in the outfit’s main game team and O’Keeffe in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

“I am really excited to be working with Dylan at Bathurst,” he says.

“Dylan and I know each other pretty well from our history at GRM, and I get on with him really well, so that is going to make that part of it much easier as I won’t have to get used to someone else.

“We have driven alongside each other, not in the same car, but we have worked with each other before.

“[O’Keeffe] has come on strong with his Porsche racing and TCR stuff he has been doing, so I think he is as good a pick as anyone for the big race.

“I can’t wait to get to Bathurst and to get him in the car and get him comfortable at the test day.”

The announcement of O’Keeffe partner Golding completes PremiAir Racing’s enduro line-up after Cameron Hill was confirmed as Chris Pither’s co-driver last week.

Both co-drivers will join their respective partnering main game drivers for a test day at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday.