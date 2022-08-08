Lundqvist gaps McElrea with Nashville Indy Lights win

Linus Lundqvist has extended his Indy Lights series lead over Hunter McElrea with an all-the-way win in Nashville.

The HMD Motorsport w/ Dale Coyne Racing driver led all 35, Caution-free laps on the streets of Music City and took the chequered flag 7.2221s up on Sting Ray Robb.

McElrea got home in third, from Matt Brabham and Christian Rasmussen, meaning Andretti Autosport entries filled second through fifth.

Lundqvist was granted pole when starting positions were set on the basis of entrant points after a thunderstorm caused Qualifying to be cancelled.

McElrea applied pressure to the Swede in the early stages but could not sustain it, and instead became embroiled in a battle with Robb for the minors.

They made contact as they ran off the bridge towards Turn 9 on Lap 32 but Robb got the move done.

McElrea appeared to sustain damage in the hit and finished 3.1723s in arrears of his team-mate.

The result means Lundqvist is 95 points or nearly two races’ worth clear of McElrea in the standings, with Robb third and Brabham fourth.

Another four races remain in 2022, the next being the second and final oval affair of the season, at Gateway on August 19-20 local time.