Bagnaia wins British MotoGP, Miller third

Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP British Grand Prix, as Australian team-mate Jack Miller finished third.

The Italian held off a late-charging Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) to take the chequered flag, after 20 laps, with Miller finishing where he had qualified.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) started well from pole and Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) moved from fourth into second off the start, eager to build a margin ahead of his Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Race Control issued the notification for Quartararo’s Long Lap Penalty on Lap 2, with the championship leader serving it at The Loop Lap 4, dropping him to fifth in the order.

It was a difficult race for Quartararo, who would eventually finish in eighth.

A pivotal moment in the race occurred on Lap 5, when Zarco crashed out of the lead on the race heading into Turn 8, with Miller taking the lead.

The Australian was soon challenged by Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), who had moved from 11th to fifth on the opening lap, before mounting an attack for the lead.

The Spaniard briefly got in front, before Miller came straight back through to resume the lead of the race.

Rins moved into the lead on Lap 6, with Bagnaia up into third after starting fifth.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) blitzed by Quartararo on Lap 7 into fourth, while Bagnaia moved down the inside of Miller to take second later in the lap.

Martin would then pass Miller for third, before the latter re-claimed the position.

After appearing threatening for several laps, Bagnaia made a move for the lead on Lap 12, passing Rins under brakes.

His team-mate would then pass the Spaniard on Lap 14, to make it a Ducati Lenovo Team one-two for several laps.

Mounting a late-race assault, Viñales passed Miller for second place on Lap 18.

He then charged towards Bagnaia, before making a dive down the inside through the Village curve, briefly taking the lead, before Bagnaia immediately responded to regain position, and ride away to victory.

Enea Bastianini (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Martin finished in the top five, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Rins, and Quartararo next across the line.

While there were fears Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) would not start the race, he pulled off a stunning comeback from his 185km/h highside in Free Practice 4, battling through the pain to finish ninth, while Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) rounded out the top 10, which was covered by 6.6s.

Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM), who recorded his personal-best MotoGP qualifying result of 16th on the day prior, dropped two spots to finish 18th.

The next round of the MotoGP World Championship is the Austrian Grand Prix on August 19-21.