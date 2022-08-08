Albuquerque/Taylor win at Road America

Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor claimed victory in the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend race at Road America.

Albuquerque took the lead of the 2 hour 40 minute race with help from a lapped car with 24 minutes on the clock, going on to take the chequered flag in the #10 Acura ARX-05.

In his stint, Taylor found himself having to navigate wet weather on slicks.

He managed to get the car back to the pits by Lap 30, losing the lead and falling to eighth in the order.

After Taylor’s stint, Albuquerque began his charge through traffic reaching second by Lap 47.

As six minutes remained on the clock, Oliver Jarvis crashed, resulting in the race finishing under the yellow flag.

The victory allowed Albuquerque and Taylor to take the DPi class lead.

Earl Bamber and co-driver Alex Lynn (#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) finished runner-up, ahead of their team-mates Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande (#1 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R) in the sister car finished third.

Australian Matt Campbell and French co-driver Mathieu Jaminet finish second in the GTD Pro class in the #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R 9, immediately behind class winners Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3.

The runner-up placing sees the duo maintain their lead in the GTD Pro standings heading into the penultimate round of the season.

Campbell is enjoying a dominant run of form in the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship, notching up four wins this season.

The GTD Pro and GTD classes will next race at Virginia International Raceway from August 26-28, while the (DPi) class will end the season at Michelin Raceway, Road Atlanta on October 1.