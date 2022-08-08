2022 Bathurst 1000 field nearly complete
Limited co-driver seats available for 2022 Great Race
Only three full-time Supercars entries have vacant co-driver seats remaining for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.
Dylan O’Keeffe is the latest driver to secure his spot for this year’s Great Race, partnering James Golding at PremiAir Racing.
On the other side of the garage, Cameron Hill has been confirmed as Chris Pither’s co-driver.
Walkinshaw Andretti United finalised its pairings, with Chaz Mostert joined by Fabian Coulthard in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing entry, and Nick Percat by Warren Luff in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing entry.
The Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard has enlisted Jaylyn Robotham alongside Matt Chahda.
Co-driver announcements are yet to be made for the full-time entries of Scott Pye, Jack Smith, and Todd Hazelwood.
Elsewhere, the Anderson Motorsport wildcard suffered a setback with Michael Anderson denied Superlicence dispensation.
While Anderson himself is currently unable to drive, the entry could yet appear on the grid.
|Team
|Car
|Primary driver
|Co-driver
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Garth Tander
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|
|17
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|Tickford Racing
|5
|James Courtney
|Zane Goddard
|
|6
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Zak Best
|
|56
|Jake Kostecki
|Kurt Kostecki
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|2
|Nick Percat
|Warren Luff
|
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Fabian Coulthard
|Erebus Motorsport
|9
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|Brad Jones Racing
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|
|4
|Jack Smith
|TBA
|
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|Team 18
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|
|20
|Scott Pye
|TBA
|Grove Racing
|10
|Lee Holdsworth
|Matt Campbell
|
|26
|David Reynolds
|Matt Payne
|Matt Stone Racing
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Aaron Seton
|
|35
|Todd Hazelwood
|TBA
|PremiAir Racing
|22
|Chris Pither
|Cameron Hill
|
|31
|James Golding
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Blanchard Racing Team
|3
|Tim Slade
|Tim Blanchard
|Triple Eight/Supercheap Auto
|888
|Declan Fraser***
|Craig Lowndes***
|Erebus/Boost Mobile
|51
|Richie Stanaway
|Greg Murphy
|Anderson Motorsport
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|TBA
|Matt Chahda
|Jaylyn Robotham
|***Primary driver not nominated
|
|
|
