> News > Supercars

2022 Bathurst 1000 field nearly complete

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Monday 8th August, 2022 - 4:01pm

Limited co-driver seats available for 2022 Great Race

Only three full-time Supercars entries have vacant co-driver seats remaining for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Dylan O’Keeffe is the latest driver to secure his spot for this year’s Great Race, partnering James Golding at PremiAir Racing.

On the other side of the garage, Cameron Hill has been confirmed as Chris Pither’s co-driver.

Walkinshaw Andretti United finalised its pairings, with Chaz Mostert joined by Fabian Coulthard in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing entry, and Nick Percat by Warren Luff in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing entry.

The Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard has enlisted Jaylyn Robotham alongside Matt Chahda.

Co-driver announcements are yet to be made for the full-time entries of Scott Pye, Jack Smith, and Todd Hazelwood.

Elsewhere, the Anderson Motorsport wildcard suffered a setback with Michael Anderson denied Superlicence dispensation.

While Anderson himself is currently unable to drive, the entry could yet appear on the grid.

Team Car Primary driver Co-driver
Red Bull Ampol Racing 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup
97 Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander
Shell V-Power Racing Team 11 Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto
17 Will Davison Alex Davison
Tickford Racing 5 James Courtney Zane Goddard
6 Cameron Waters James Moffat
55 Thomas Randle Zak Best
56 Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki
Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Nick Percat Warren Luff
25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard
Erebus Motorsport 9 Will Brown Jack Perkins
99 Brodie Kostecki David Russell
Brad Jones Racing 8 Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood
14 Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore
4 Jack Smith TBA
96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys
Team 18 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso
20 Scott Pye TBA
Grove Racing 10 Lee Holdsworth Matt Campbell
26 David Reynolds Matt Payne
Matt Stone Racing 34 Jack Le Brocq Aaron Seton
35 Todd Hazelwood TBA
PremiAir Racing 22 Chris Pither Cameron Hill
31 James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe
Blanchard Racing Team 3 Tim Slade Tim Blanchard
Triple Eight/Supercheap Auto 888 Declan Fraser*** Craig Lowndes***
Erebus/Boost Mobile 51 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy
Anderson Motorsport TBA TBA TBA
Matt Chahda Motorsport TBA Matt Chahda Jaylyn Robotham
***Primary driver not nominated

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]