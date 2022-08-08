2022 Bathurst 1000 field nearly complete

Only three full-time Supercars entries have vacant co-driver seats remaining for the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000.

Dylan O’Keeffe is the latest driver to secure his spot for this year’s Great Race, partnering James Golding at PremiAir Racing.

On the other side of the garage, Cameron Hill has been confirmed as Chris Pither’s co-driver.

Walkinshaw Andretti United finalised its pairings, with Chaz Mostert joined by Fabian Coulthard in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing entry, and Nick Percat by Warren Luff in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing entry.

The Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcard has enlisted Jaylyn Robotham alongside Matt Chahda.

Co-driver announcements are yet to be made for the full-time entries of Scott Pye, Jack Smith, and Todd Hazelwood.

Elsewhere, the Anderson Motorsport wildcard suffered a setback with Michael Anderson denied Superlicence dispensation.

While Anderson himself is currently unable to drive, the entry could yet appear on the grid.