Sargent clean sweeps QR

Thomas Sargent drove away from pole to win the Jim Richards Endurance Trophy race and clean sweep the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge round at Queensland Raceway.

The Tegra Australia driver won the 35-lap contest from Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Ryan Wood, with McElrea Racing’s Lachlan Bloxsolm moving up to third from fifth on the grid, after a difficult start to the weekend.

The title contenders their fastest laps earlier in the race, with Sargent punching a 1:10.7134s on Lap 3, before Wood immediately responded by setting the fastest lap of the race on Lap 4 with a 1:10.6115s.

Sargent extended his lead over the Kiwi to over a second by Lap 11, before Wood cut the gap to less than two tenths later in the race, and put the pressure on the race leader.

Lapped traffic came into play later in the race, playing into the hand of Wood who made the most of advantage to stay on the tail of Sargent.

Sargent managed to extend his margin by the end of the race, finishing over a second in the clear.

Jason Miller charged from ninth to record a solid fourth place finish, coming home ahead of Courtney Prince, Aron Shields, and Madeline Stewart.

Pro-Am class competitors Brett Boulton, and Sam Shahin were eighth and ninth respectively, while Harrison Goodman rounded out the top 10.

Debutant Tom McLennan finished first in Class B, ahead of Race 1 class winner Brad Carr and Lachlan Harburg.

The next round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series will take place at the Sandown round of the Motorsport Australia Championships on September 16-18.