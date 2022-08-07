Russell goes from back to front in APC Race 3

Drew Russell has won the final race of Round 2 of Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly at Queensland Raceway from the back of the grid.

Pole-sitter and the previous evening’s Fight in the Night winner, Beric Lynton, lost three spots off the start but quickly regained them by the end of Lap 1.

Russell, who started from the rear of the field after he failed to finish that preceding race, made his way up to second after 10 minutes, passing cars in lower classes easily.

He and Lynton battled for the lead for numerous laps in their BMW M3s, before eventually Russell was able to get through.

Lynton tried to hang with Car #58 but Russell eventually won by 4.89s.

This result would heat up the title fight race in Class X, with the Russells’ DNF last night.

Prior to the Queensland round, Drew Russell/Aaren Russell/Wayne Russell had a 42-point lead heading into the weekend, but the Lynton/Tim Leahey entry has taken over the series lead by 14 points.

The Australian Production Cars will next feature at the Sandown round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships on September 16-18.