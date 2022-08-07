Penalties for Cameron, Buchan after TCR Race 1
Aaron Cameron
Aaron Cameron and Josh Buchan have been slapped with post-race penalties after the opening Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series encounter at Queensland Raceway.
Cameron drops from fourth to 13th after having 15 seconds added to his time in Race 1, while Buchan (Hyundai) is officially last of the finishers in 14th having crossed the line in 10th, after copping an extra 30 seconds.
The former was sanctioned for his part in Bailey Sweeny’s wild spray into the infield in his #130 Hyundai after first-corner contact from the #18 Peugeot.
Buchan’s penalty arose due to another Lap 1 incident, with Alfa Romeo pilot Michael Caruso.
Sweeny moves up to fourth in the final classification, ahead of Luke King, Jordan Cox, Michael Clemente, Will Brown, Lachlan Mineeff, and Caruso.
The latter thus starts from first position in Race 2 this afternoon, due to the top 10 grid reversal.
A bruising clash between Ben Bargwanna and Nathan Morcom resulted in no further action being taken when stewards found that the former’s Peugeot suffered brake failure.
Bargwanna had copped a bump from Morcom at Turn 5 in a battle for sixth position, then careered back into the side of the #11 Hyundai when he failed to make the corner at Turn 6.
Race 2 starts at 12:10 local time/AEST.
Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Queensland round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships resumes at 11:00 AEST.
Updated series points to follow
Results: Race 1 Updated
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Race time
|1
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R
|18
|26:24.7521
|2
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R
|18
|26:25.6717
|3
|9
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS 3
|18
|26:26.2196
|4
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|26:29.4236
|5
|2
|MOUTAI /Zip Pay
|Luke King
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|26:32.6758
|6
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|26:33.1178
|7
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R
|18
|26:33.8962
|8
|999
|MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|William Brown
|Audi RS 3
|18
|26:34.3722
|9
|14
|Purple Sector
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Audi RS 3
|18
|26:35.7620
|10
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|18
|26:35.9679
|11
|8
|Lowbake GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|26:36.0376
|12
|22
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS 3
|18
|26:41.0226
|13
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|18
|26:44.1335
|14
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N
|18
|27:05.4026
|DNF
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|5
|6:24.4264
|DNF
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N
|5
|6:24.8124
|DNF
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS
|3
|5:26.3648
|DNF
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane RS
|
|
