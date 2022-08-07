Penalties for Cameron, Buchan after TCR Race 1

Aaron Cameron and Josh Buchan have been slapped with post-race penalties after the opening Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series encounter at Queensland Raceway.

Cameron drops from fourth to 13th after having 15 seconds added to his time in Race 1, while Buchan (Hyundai) is officially last of the finishers in 14th having crossed the line in 10th, after copping an extra 30 seconds.

The former was sanctioned for his part in Bailey Sweeny’s wild spray into the infield in his #130 Hyundai after first-corner contact from the #18 Peugeot.

Buchan’s penalty arose due to another Lap 1 incident, with Alfa Romeo pilot Michael Caruso.

Sweeny moves up to fourth in the final classification, ahead of Luke King, Jordan Cox, Michael Clemente, Will Brown, Lachlan Mineeff, and Caruso.

The latter thus starts from first position in Race 2 this afternoon, due to the top 10 grid reversal.

A bruising clash between Ben Bargwanna and Nathan Morcom resulted in no further action being taken when stewards found that the former’s Peugeot suffered brake failure.

Bargwanna had copped a bump from Morcom at Turn 5 in a battle for sixth position, then careered back into the side of the #11 Hyundai when he failed to make the corner at Turn 6.

Race 2 starts at 12:10 local time/AEST.

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Queensland round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships resumes at 11:00 AEST.

Updated series points to follow

Results: Race 1 Updated