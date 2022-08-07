Nashville IndyCar qualifying delayed due to weather

Qualifying for the 14th race of the IndyCar Series season on the streets of Nashville has been delayed due to weather conditions.

The session was due to kick off at 06:30 AEST but remains on hold for now due to the threat of lightning.

Earlier, Scott McLaughlin topped the second and final practice session before qualifying in a Team Penske one-two-three.

In what was a dry-weather hit-out, McLaughlin went as quick as a 1:15.4609s, ahead of a 1:15.7554s for Josef Newgarden and a 1:15.8415s for Will Power in another of the Chevrolet-powered Penske entries.

First of the Honda contingent was last-start winner Alexander Rossi, who clocked a 1:15.8457s in the #27 Andretti Autosport entry.

Should qualifying not end up taking place, the starting grid would revert to entrant points and hence Power would be on pole position in Car #12, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson joining him on the front row.

Four drivers made contact with the wall in Practice 2, including a hard whack for Felix Rosenqvist at Turn 3 which left the #7 McLaren SP entry crabbing back to pits at the end of proceedings.

Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti) had a similarly heavy hit just moments later, after Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) had more minor impacts earlier in proceedings.

Practice 2 ran with a modification to the Turn 1 run-off, which allows drivers to now rejoin the track at the exit of Turn 2.

All three red flags in Practice 1 had been a result of cars running long at the first corner and being unable to get out without assistance.

Update: since yesterday, the runoff area by turn 1 has been opened up.#INDYCAR // #MusicCityGP pic.twitter.com/tGJzUQFRTq — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 6, 2022

Update 07:38 AEST

Race cars being towed into pit lane; IndyCar officials aiming for session start of 18:00 ET/08:00 AEST.