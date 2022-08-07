King showing support for Wakefield Park in TCR

Luke King is showing his support for the embattled Wakefield Park by carrying a special passenger in his Hyundai in this weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round.

The #2 i30 N has none other than ‘Lamby’, one of the plush toy Wakefield Park sheep, riding along at Queensland Raceway for Round 5 of the season.

King hails from the New South Wales Central Coast and the Goulburn venue is thus one of just two permanent circuits in his state.

However, its future is in grave danger due to a recent Land and Environment Court ruling which imposed tighter noise restrictions on the track’s operations.

“The main reason I want to support the circuit this weekend by having the lamb up with us is because without Wakefield Park we wouldn’t be where we are now without it,” explained King.

“We want to show the track and community as much support as possible we can give it. We’ve got the incar camera this weekend making Lamby front and centre.

“Hopefully the coverage on the weekend can give Wakefield Park a bit more of a voice.

“There are sheep farms all around Wakefield Park. Goulburn has the Big Merino, so the town has an affinity with sheep, so it’s a place known for that.

“It’s something that I’d like to carry on into future rounds and try to get the New South Wales motorsport community involved by running with a lamb.

“To me, Wakefield Park is a place where I’ve done many laps and it is a place as a New South Wales-based driver is one of the only places to get a midweek test day done.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is a great facility, but it just doesn’t have the same accessibility as Wakefield Park does.

“Dad and I would regularly take our production car, Formula Ford, Toyota 86 out there, whether it be to run in a race engine, bed brakes or just do a test day.

“It was the go-to track to complete all the systems checks before a big race weekend.”

As reported by Speedcafe.com, a Motorsport Australia state championship meeting which was to have gone ahead next month has now been cancelled amid the ongoing drama caused by the court decision.

King has picked up finishes of fifth and third so far this weekend in Ipswich, with Race 3 due at 16:10 local time/AEST.

That encounter will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.