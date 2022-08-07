Herne takes clean sweep amid chaos at QR

Nathan Herne has won the final Turtle Wax Trans Am Series race of the Queensland Raceway round after surviving early drama.

The race quickly came under Safety Car after a big Turn 1 crash between Jackson Rice (Ford Mustang) and title contender Tim Brook (Ford Mustang).

John Harris (Ford Mustang) got into the back of Rice, who collected Brook on the way into the outside wall at Turn 1.

The crash ended a frustrating weekend for Brook, after dramas in the first race.

The drama wasn’t over however for Harris, who rear ended the back of another car on the entry to Turn 6 before coming to the green flag.

After the restart, Nic Carroll (Dodge Challenger) went around after contact with a number of other cars.

Herne eventually took the chequered flag in a time-certain race, with category debutant Brodie Kostecki (Chevrolet Camaro) in second, and series contender Owen Kelly (Ford Mustang) in third.

Jett Johnson (Ford Mustang), and Lochie Dalton (Ford Mustang) rounded out the top five, while Elliot Barbour (Chevrolet Camaro), Nash Morris (Ford Mustang), Ben Grice (Ford Mustang), Jon McCorkindale (Ford Mustang), and Brett Holdsworth (Chevrolet Camaro) completed the top 10.

The clean sweep for Herne puts him 19 points in the clear of rival Kelly in the series standings.

“It’s awesome, we knew coming to QR with a lot of Brisbane teams the other blokes do a lot of laps here, but we came up for a test day and we learnt a lot,” Herne said.

“These things are a different breed of car and when you think you’ve finally mastered it, it gives you a kick up the backside a bit more.

“I’ll go back home and do some homework, and hopefully we can wrap up the championship.”

The Trans Am series resumes at Sandown on September 16-18.