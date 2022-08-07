Gardner hails personal-best MotoGP qualifying result

Tech3 KTM’s Remy Gardner has hailed a new personal-best MotoGP qualifying performance as a “good day in the office”.

The 2021 Moto2 champion qualified 16th for the British Grand Prix with a 1:59.120s around Silverstone, 0.267s slower than the quickest KTM rider, namely Miguel Oliveira.

Gardner’s previous high-water mark on Saturday afternoons in the premier class had been 18th, at Jerez.

“Good day in the office today for us,” said the Sydney-born rider.

“We continue to make good steps with the bike and we are progressing towards the right direction.

“FP4 was a positive session pace wise, and we did our best qualifying session today.

“I am happy and cannot wait to race [today].”

Oliveira qualified 13th and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Brad Binder 14th, while Raul Fernandez was 22nd on the other Tech3 KTM entry on a 1:59.920s.

Future KTM rider Jack Miller earned third on the grid on his Ducati Lenovo Team entry, alongside pole-sitter Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Ducati) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing).

Race start is scheduled for tonight at 22:00 AEST.