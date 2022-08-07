GALLERY: Queensland Raceway Motorsport Australia Championships
Herne goes back-to-back as Johnson and Kostecki battle
Mercedes battle reminds Hamilton of 2009 McLaren
King showing support for Wakefield Park in TCR
Hanson wins TCR Race 2 after Caruso heartbreak
Ferrari not changing F1 approach
Russell goes from back to front in APC Race 3
Power attributes qualifying incident to VeeKay distraction
Penalties for Cameron, Buchan after TCR Race 1
McLaughlin on Nashville IndyCar pole, Power penalised
Espargaro in doubt for British MotoGP race after 185km/h highside
