Supercheap Auto Bathurst International tickets go on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for what will be the first Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, which takes place this November.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is the ‘fifth event’ at Mount Panorama, for which the Australian Racing Group won the tender in 2019, only for COVID-related issues to prevent it from being held for the last two years.

The inaugural, 2022 edition will feature seven competitions/categories of racing across three days, with the action streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series is the headline act, with a trio of 21-lap races forming the seventh and final round of the season.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will take in a three-hour, two-driver race which serves as the finale of the Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship.

Also on the bill will be Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters, Trans Ams, the S5000 Tasman Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly.

Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward said, “Supercheap Auto is excited to return to Mount Panorama as a naming rights sponsor.

“We look forward to working with Australian Racing Group and the Bathurst Regional Council on delivering an exciting Supercheap Auto Bathurst International with world-class racing categories and drivers.

“Motor racing is in our heritage and it’s a passion we share with our team and fans. Supporting international motor racing is just another way we share this passion.”

Australian Racing Group CEO Matt Braid remarked, “It has been over three years since we first won the tender to host the Bathurst International.

“The world has thrown up some challenges, but this year, it’s going to happen, and it’s going to be an event worth the wait.

“The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will be the best of the SpeedSeries categories, with an influx of overseas flavour.

“We are expecting a number of quality offshore talent to join us at Australia’s greatest race track for a truly global motorsport festival.

“One of the highlights will be the conclusion of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

“It has proved to be a high-competitive, unpredictable season, and what better place to conclude the title than at Mount Panorama?

“Add to that the GT World Challenge, Touring Car Masters, Trans Am, S5000, Porsche Sprint Challenge and the production cars and it is a smorgasbord of local and international cars and stars that will make a new, fresh event to the famous Bathurst circuit.”

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International is jointly promoted by ARG and the Bathurst Regional Council.

Mayor Robert Taylor is also thrilled that the event will finally make its debut in 2022.

“After a two year wait, we are so excited to partner with ARG to bring this exciting new event to Mount Panorama,” said Cr Taylor.

“An event of this calibre will bring an international focus to the racing circuit featuring cars and drivers from all over the world.

“Mount Panorama has a reputation as one of the best racing circuits in the world.

“The international exposure of this event will elevate Mount Panorama’s prestige and showcase the racing circuit and Bathurst to a global audience.”

Camping is on offer in both the McPhillamy and Paddock campgrounds, while children under 12 may attend the event for free.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International takes place on November 11-13, while the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series continues today at Queensland Raceway.