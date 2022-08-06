Sargent triumphs in Sprint Challenge opener

Thomas Sargent has taken victory in the opening Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge race at Queensland Raceway.

The Tegra Australia driver raced wheel-to-wheel with title rival Ryan Wood from lights out, before making a move on the pole-sitter at Turn 3 on the opening lap.

The Michelin Junior went on to win the 14-lap encounter by just under a second as both broke the lap record along the way.

Wood finished second in the Earl Bamber Motorsport entry, ahead of McElrea Racing’s Aron Shields, who capitalised from his team-mate Lachlan Bloxsom dropping off the track on the run to Turn 6 early in the race.

Pro-Am class winner Sam Shahin finished fourth outright in The Bend entry, while Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Madeline Stewart crossed the finish line in fifth, a personal best result for the New Zealander.

Sonic Motor Racing’s Courtney Prince moved through the field to finish sixth, while Pro-Am runner-up Brett Boulton, Bloxsom, Tom Taplin, and Harrison Goodman rounded out the top 10.

Brad Carr in the #85 Car Mods Australia entry topped Class B on his series debut in 11th outright, immediately followed by fellow debutant and class runner-up Tom McLennan, and Pro-Am podium finisher Andrew Goldie in 13th.

TekworkX Motorsport’s Nathan Sticklen finished third in Class B, and 18th outright.

Race 2 for the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge will take place at 14:10 local time/AEST.

It will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.