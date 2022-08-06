Brown: Erebus re-signing was ‘easy choice’

Will Brown says continuing his loyalty in Supercars with Erebus Motorsport on a multi-year deal was an easy choice.

It was announced over the OTR SuperSprint weekend that both Brown and Brodie Kostecki will stay on at Erebus through to the end of 2024.

The unchanged driving line-up will ensure an unbroken streak of Brown and Kostecki’s being team-mates for every season since their main game debut in 2021.

While Brown had been linked with a possible move to Shell V-Power Racing Team for next season, the 24-year-old says renewing his contract with Erebus was based on multiple factors.

Brown’s loyalty to the Barry Ryan-led squad means he will embark on his sixth consecutive season under the Erebus banner, having first appeared at the team as a co-driver in 2018.

“It’s just continued, it was pretty easy to choose to continue, that wasn’t a hard choice,” Brown told Speedcafe.com.

“Betty [Klimenko, team owner] has always been very kind to me and looked after me and that’s been fantastic.”

Brown underlined the importance of having a team-mate that he gets along with well, thus lifting the spirit of the whole operation.

Asked whether he felt Erebus felt more like a family than a race team, he replied: “Pretty much, yeah.

“It’s been fantastic, I got my first co-drive here, got my first main game drive and now to extend on that and have that continuity.

“Heading into Gen3 I think it’s going to be awesome, and another big thing is having Brodie as a team-mate.

“He’s fantastic as a team-mate, we work really well together and I think that’s going to be a big thing coming into Gen3.”

The next round of the Repco Supercars Championship is the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint from August 19-21.