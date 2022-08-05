VeeKay signs new IndyCar contract with Ed Carpenter Racing

Rinus VeeKay has signed a new, multi-year contract to compete in IndyCar with Ed Carpenter Racing.

The Dutchman will stay with the Chevrolet-powered team in 2023 “and beyond”, although the specific term has not been disclosed.

The announcement brings some clarity to how the grid will look next year, but VeeKay was had come to only be considered an outside chance of a move to Chip Ganassi Racing, which is suing wantaway champion Alex Palou.

For the man whose real name is ‘Rinus van Kalmthout’, the deal takes him into a fourth straight season with ECR, which has fielded him since his debut in IndyCar.

“I am very excited to continue with Ed Carpenter Racing for what will be my fourth year in the NTT IndyCar Series,” said VeeKay.

“Ed Carpenter gave me the opportunity to drive for the team when I came out of Indy Lights and has let me showcase my talents in an IndyCar ever since.

“The continuity at ECR is great. There have barely been any changes in my time here, and it’s very nice to have the same group of people around me all the time.

“We have been stepping up our game every season, and with the support of Todd Ault and BitNile, we can really move forward as we head into 2023.”

The 21-year-old finished second in the Indy Lights series in 2019 and won the Indianapolis road course race in May 2021.

Carpenter, team-owner and a part-time driver, said, “I am so happy to be able to extend our relationship with Rinus.

“He is an extremely versatile and talented driver.

“It has been and remains our hope to build our team to new heights with Rinus helping lead the charge.

“Our goals and expectations are to win races and to compete for championships.

“With Rinus’s growth and the support from BitNile and Todd Ault, we are primed for success.”

VeeKay is currently 11th in the series, head of this weekend’s race on the streets of Nashville, with track activity kicking off on Saturday morning (AEST).

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage commences on Sunday morning with Practice 2 from 02:15 AEST and Qualifying from 06:30 AEST.