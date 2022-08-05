> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Rolling starts in Supercars

By Steve Neumann

Friday 5th August, 2022 - 1:06pm

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Which procedure should Supercars use to start its races?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 80 percent voted for standing starts, with rolling starts receiving only 8.5 percent of the vote.

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.

