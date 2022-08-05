Report: Piastri cleared to join McLaren

Oscar Piastri looks set to line up for McLaren in the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.

The Australian has been embroiled in a very public contract disagreement since Alpine ‘confirmed’ he would drive for the team on Tuesday evening.

Piastri followed that with a firm denial on social media amid strong links to a drive at McLaren, where he would replace Daniel Ricciardo.

That appears to now be the case with reports from respected journalist Dieter Rencken stating as much.

With confusion over which contract was correct, the matter is understood to have been referred to the FIA’s contract recognition board.

According to RacingNews365, that is said to have sided with McLaren, and not Alpine, for 2022.

It’s reported there is no valid contract between Alpine and Piastri, leaving the Australian a free agent to leave the Enstone squad.

It’s further suggested Piastri’s deal with McLaren was signed on July 30, a day prior to Fernando Alonso’s own departure from the team.

The knock-on is Ricciardo’s future is now thrown into question, with the 33-year-old seemingly certain to exit the team at the end of the season.

A return to Alpine, for whom he drove while it was known as Renault is 2019 and 2020, is the most likely outcome, with Williams to only other realistic option should he choose to remain in F1.