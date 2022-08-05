PremiAir signs Hill for Bathurst 1000

Cameron Hill will make his Great Race debut in this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 as co-driver to PremiAir Racing’s Chris Pither.

Hill is currently second in the Dunlop Super2 Series for Triple Eight Race Engineering, and the deal means he will drive another Triple Eight-built car at Mount Panorama, namely the #22 Coca-Cola ZB Commodore.

The 25-year-old won in his last start at the iconic circuit, the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, and claimed last year’s Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia title.

He is thus high on confidence ahead of what will be not only his Supercars Championship debut, but first weekend racing at Mount Panorama in a Supercar.

“This will be my first main game race, and what better way to make my debut?” said Hill.

“While it may be my first time at Bathurst in a Supercar, I’ve got plenty of laps under my belt, having recently won the Bathurst 6 Hour after starting 60th due to a technical infringement.

“I’ve also raced in the Bathurst 12 Hour, in Carrera Cup, and the Toyota 86 Racing Series.

“For me, this is going to be an incredible experience, and I’m looking forward to being on the mountain. Hopefully, between Chris and I we can achieve a great result.”

Pither has strong expectations of his co-driver.

“It’s very hard to get your first opportunity in the Supercars Championship,” he said of Hill.

“Cam’s been going well in Super2, this year, so he deserves the opportunity.

“Racing in the Bathurst 1000 for the first time is a special experience I look forward to sharing with him.

“I know he’ll do a great job.”

Team Principal Matt Cook is hoping for “big things” given the synergy which plugging Hill into one of its cars represents.

“We are very excited to have Cam coming on board with Chris to co-drive the PremiAir Coca-Cola Racing Supercar,” stated Cook.

“Cam currently drives for Triple Eight Race Engineering in Super2 and our cars are Triple Eight cars, so the transition should be pretty seamless for him and we are hoping he can do some big things here with us.”

Hill will join the squad for a test day at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday, August 9 as part of PremiAir’s preparation for October’s Bathurst 1000.

The team is yet to announce James Golding’s co-driver for its Subway-backed car.