New era for Speedcafe.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The world’s leading independent motorsport news website, Speedcafe.com is set for the next exciting phase of its development with a new ownership structure.

A majority shareholding of Speedcafe.com, including torquecafe.com, networkcafe.com.au, and jobstop.com has been purchased by an investment group headed by Queensland-based IT trailblazer Karl Begg.

Begg has taken a 45 percent stake, with well-regarded Brisbane-based business identities Richard Gresham and Robert Gooley, who also have strong ties to the motorsport and automotive industries, each holding 17.5 percent.

Original founder and sole owner, Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray, will retain a 20 percent share of the business and will continue as an advisor and ambassador on a day-to-day basis.

Begg, 36, was a co-founder of DynamicOdds and became Chief Technology Officer at BetMakers when his company was purchased by the ASX listed firm in 2018.

Begg has a personal passion for motorsport and is the owner of Motorsportsales.com.au, which will now be reshaped and driven through the Speedcafe.com group of entities.

Leading motorsport sponsorship manager and former Adelaide 500 boss, Nathan Cayzer of Cayzer Management Pty Ltd, has been contracted as Commercial Manager.

The sites’ award-winning editorial team will remain unchanged, but the fresh investment and IT knowledge will open up enormous content opportunities for the fans and increased return for the sites’ loyal Platinum Partner group.

“Speedcafe.com is one of the strongest motorsport brands in the world and we have enjoyed watching its year-on-year growth,” said Begg.

“A great job has been done creating Speedcafe.com’s brand and reputation in the marketplace and respecting both those things will be high on our agenda moving forward.

“We look forward to ensuring Speedcafe.com’s on-going editorial independence and integrity while bringing a suite of technical advancements that will make the experience an improved one for the fans and our corporate partners.

“We look forward to bringing a group of talented technical experts to the table who will be a cohesive fit with the existing editorial and new management teams.

“This has been Crusher’s baby from day one and we appreciate him remaining a part of the ownership group and for his enthusiasm for what lies ahead.”

Murray, who launched Speedcafe.com in October 2009, said today’s announcement was a memorable milestone in the site’s history.

“It has been a fantastic journey and the future for the business and the brand could not be in better shape,” said Murray.

“Karl and his team have an incredible depth of knowledge and experience in the IT and online space and it helps that they have a passion for motorsport and have been long-time fans and readers of Speedcafe.com.

“When they approached me about a possible sale it was uncomplicated and came with a genuine passion for the sport and respect for what we had built.

“The process could not have been easier and I think that is a terrific indication of the way Karl goes about his business and what lies ahead for the site.

“There is an enormous responsibility in owning an entity like Speedcafe.com and ensuring it is as independent as possible. It has to provide the fans and the corporate partners something they cannot get anywhere else.

“I am personally looking forward to working with Karl and the new ownership group on the transition to the next phase of the business which I think will offer our loyal fan base even more reason to be joining us each day.

“I have to thank all our Platinum Partners, some of which have been with us since day one, for their incredible loyalty and commitment and I am delighted to say that many of them have already signed ahead of schedule for 2023 and beyond.

“I have to thank all our current and previous editorial and management staff who have all played a role in helping Speedcafe.com get to a point where it delivers for the fans and provides a return which is more and more attractive in the corporate landscape.

“Onwards and upwards.”

In the meantime, the look and feel of Speedcafe.com remains unchanged and fans will be introduced to some exciting new elements in the coming months.