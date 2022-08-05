Hanson keeps Audi on top in TCR Practice 2 at QR

The Melbourne Performance Centre Audi team continues to set the pace in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia at Queensland Raceway, with Jay Hanson quickest in Practice 2.

After team-mate Will Brown topped Practice 1 with a 1:13.7679s, Hanson went ever so slightly faster in setting a late 1:13.7647s in the second half-hour session of the weekend.

Car #9 finished Practice 2 with a 0.2718s margin over the field, as Team Soutar Motorsports’ Zac Soutar claimed second in his Honda Civic Type R and Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Aaron Cameron third in a Peugeot 308.

Jordan Cox was first into the 1:14s inside the final nine minutes of the session, on a 1:14.8288s specifically, before Dylan O’Keeffe clocked a 1:14.5615s in yet another GRM Peugeot.

Cox hit back with a 1:14.4918s before Cameron moved to the top with a 1:14.2539s in the last five minutes, but none were going to deny Hanson.

There was, however, plenty of shuffling after Hanson set what would be the benchmark time of the session in his RS 3, with second position changing three times between that and the chequered flag.

Soutar ended up taking the place on a 1:14.0365s, from Cameron on a 1:14.0421s and Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) on a 1:14.1680s.

Cox took fifth, from series leader Tony D’Alberto (Honda), O’Keeffe, Luke King (Hyundai), Kody Garland (Renault), and Michael Caruso (Alfa Romeo), while Brown missed the session altogether.

Qualifying 1 and Qualifying 2 take place tomorrow from 14:40 local time/AEST.

Stan Sport’s 12 hours of live and ad-free coverage of the event starts tomorrow at 11:00 AEST.

Results to follow