Erebus to unveil Bathurst 1000 wildcard livery at open day

Erebus Motorsport will unveil the livery for the Greg Murphy/Richie Stanaway Repco Bathurst 1000 wildcard at its open day this Sunday week.

The team will welcome fans into its Melbourne workshop in its first open day since 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19 which made it difficult to entertain visitors.

Murphy and Stanaway are sharing an extra Erebus entry in The Great Race, and while they have cut laps already at Winton, the car ran in a test livery at the time.

Both be in attendance at the opening day, signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

The team’s recently re-signed full-time drivers Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki, plus Bathurst co-driver Jack Perkins and Erebus Academy pilot Jay Hanson, will also be present.

The Brown and Kostecki ZB Commodores, as well as the ‘Mercodore’, will be on display.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a range of team merchandise and memorabilia, plus workshop tools and equipment.

The open day will also feature live music and a sausage sizzle.

Gold coin donations will go to the team’s official charity, Feel the Magic, which helps bereaved families.

Erebus’s workshop is located at 16 Commercial Drive, Dandenong South.

The open day takes place from 11:00 to 14:00 on Sunday, August 14.