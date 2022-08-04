Piszcyk eager to build Formula Ford Championship lead

Jimmy Piszcyk will be hoping to extend his lead in the Australian Formula Ford Championship when it resumes this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Piszcyk (113 points) currently holds a four-point lead over rival Valentino Astuti (109 points), while Jordan Sinni is third on 98 points, as only 15 points separate the top three in the standings.

The Formula Ford championship has seen three different round winners this year, with Sinni clinching his maiden round win at Sandown, before Astuti claimed victory at Phillip Island, while former Supercars driver Tim Blanchard won the most recent round at Winton.

While he has yet to win a round, a consistent run of performances sees Piszcyk at the top of the standings.

The South Australian is heading into the weekend with the championship in the back of his mind.

“I’m definitely feeling confident, the CHE cars are fast at Sydney Motorsport Park, we’ve done some good testing there,” Piszcyk said.

“I’m feeling confident in myself, so hopefully the round turns out to be a good one.

“Having those testing miles under my belt will hopefully give an advantage. It will all be about who utilises the car and the track the best.

“The driver and team that does that will most likely be the one who wins the races.

“I’ll try to take every lap and race as it comes, but I have the championship in the back of my mind too.

“The plan is to be as fast as we can and do it as clean as we can.”

A large 33-car field will take to the track at the Western Sydney circuit.

Qualifying and Race 1 will take place on Saturday, ahead of two races on Sunday.