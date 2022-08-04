Heimgartner Supercars chassis ‘won’t race again’

The chassis used by Andre Heimgartner which was involved in the startline crash at The Bend Motorsport Park will not race again, Brad Jones Racing has confirmed.

Heimgartner’s #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore collected a stalled Thomas Randle at the start of Sunday’s Race 22 of the OTR SuperSprint.

Both drivers are set to return for the next round at Sandown, with Randle eager to get back behind the wheel, though the respective cars are much worse for wear.

In a video posted to BJR’s social media, crew chief Sam Cosgrove confirmed that chassis BJR 012, dubbed ‘Cathy’, is a write off.

Cosgrove shed light on the extent of the damage, explaining the tunnel and main hoop were particularly compromised.

“We’ve had a lot of questions as to if this chassis will ever race again; the answer is definitely not,” Cosgrove said in the video.

“All the bar work is extensively damaged… the big damage…is the tunnelwork.

“The main hoop is creased…the fact that is all damaged that bad…sadly to say, she won’t see a race track ever again.”

Heimgartner will switch to one of BJR’s spare chassis, which is having the salvaged components from ‘Cathy’ transferred across.

Randle was confident Tickford Racing would be able to repair his chassis involved in the crash, but nonetheless will compete in Zak Best’s Mustang at Sandown.

The Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint takes place from August 19-21.