Andretti fined, Rossi penalised after Indianapolis GP win

Andretti Autosport has been fined, while Alexander Rossi was docked points, after taking victory in the Indianapolis Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rossi claimed his first victory in three years in the 85-lap race on Saturday, taking the chequered flag ahead of Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), while Will Power (Team Penske) finished third.

In post-race inspection, it was found that a drink bottle and its contents were used as car ballast, which is not permitted under the regulations.

Consequently, IndyCar announced a post-event infraction, fining the team almost $36,000 (USD 25,000), while Rossi was docked 20 points.

“From a sporting perspective, the car met minimum requirements,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.

“From a technical perspective, the way they achieved the weight is not allowed.

“To meet minimum weight, the drink bottle and its contents were used as car ballast, which is not permitted and why the team is being fined and penalized.”

Rossi says it would have been a “sad story” if he had bid farewell to his Andretti Autosport crew without another IndyCar win.

