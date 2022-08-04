29-Trans Am cars set for QR

A 29-car field will take to the track for Round 5 of the Turtle Wax Trans Am series at Queensland Raceway this weekend.

The penultimate round of the series is set to be held as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship event.

If all cars take to the start, it will break the record for the most starters in a Trans Am round, with 28 cars taking to Sydney Motorsport Park in May, 2021.

The V8 muscle car field is headlined by Repco Supercars Championship driver Brodie Kostecki, who will make his debut in the series.

The 24-year-old is set to drive Tim Shaw’s Chevrolet Camaro in a cameo appearance.

Ahead of his debut, he expressed his eagerness to race in the series, ahead of a planned tilt at NASCAR next year.

Supercars Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen was initially slated to drive Shaw’s Camaro, but was ruled out of the drive by Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Heading into the ‘Paperclip,’ Garry Rogers Motorsport team-mates Owen Kelly and Nathan Herne are split by just six-points at the top of the standings, while Wall Racing driver Tim Brook remains in striking distance from the lead in third on 17-points.

Supercheap Auto-backed driver Nash Morris is set to lead a four-car operation under the watchful eye of his 2014 Bathurst 1000 winning-father Paul Morris, with series newcomer and former Super2 racer Jack Sipp, Chris Pappas, and Michael Rowell rounding out the Norwell Motorplex-supported squad.

Queenslanders Jett Johnson, John Harris, and series returnee James Simpson will be hoping to perform on home turf.

Kyle Gurton, Brett Holdsworth, Edan Thornburrow, Lochie Dalton, Cody Burcher, Nic Carroll,Jon McCorkindale, Ben Grice, and Elliot Barbour add depth to the grid.

The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship event will be covered live and ad-break free coverage on Stan Sport.

The coverage will be broadcast on Stan Sport between 11am-5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.