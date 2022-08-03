Wakefield Park state round cancelled after court decision

Wakefield Park has now shed the Motorsport Australia state championship which was to be held mid-next month.

The Goulburn circuit is fighting for its survival after last month’s Land and Environment Court ruling which significantly curtailed its operations.

However, as previously reported by Speedcafe.com, Round 6 of the Motorsport Australia NSW Motor Race Championship was still going to go ahead at Wakefield Park on September 17-18, as originally planned.

Now, the SuperSports Race Car Club of Australia has advised, via its Facebook page, that the meeting is off.

According to the post, which is attributed to NSW Motor Race Panel Chair and SuperSports club President Darren Barlow, the circuit is “not in a position to support any events at Wakefield Park beyond the end of August this year.”

Whether that is Motorsport Australia-sanctioned events, race events in general, or something broader, is not clear.

Wakefield Park plays host to Motorsport Australia events but, as a Benalla Auto Club property, is part of the same broader entity which owns the Australian Auto-sport Alliance, a rival sanctioning body.

The message published late last night by SuperSports reads,

Hi all,

I just spoke with Michael Fitzgerald from Wakefield Park.

Unfortunately, at this stage they are not in a position to support any events at Wakefield Park beyond the end of August this year.

As a result the NSW MRC event for September 17/18 will not be proceeding, whilst unfortunate we can now give clarity to competitors well in advance.

Let me know your thoughts on trying to secure any replacement race meeting for 2022 (to keep the championship at 5 rounds) or should we just concentrate on establishing a 2023 calendar?

Regards

Darren

Wakefield Park is one of only two permanent motor racing circuits in New South Wales, the other being Sydney Motorsport Park.

Speedcafe.com has reached out to Wakefield Park’s media officer for an update on the status of events at the track.