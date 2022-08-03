Supercars owner confirms sale of shares

The owner of Supercars, Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises (RACE), has confirmed the sale of shares.

In a statement provided to select media, including Speedcafe.com, RACE Chairman Barclay Nettlefold has spoke on the transaction.

Notably, it was referred to as a consolidation of the shareholding, indicating purchase by an existing RACE shareholder.

Nettlefold said: “In the normal course of business shareholders buy and sell shares.

“I wish to note ARG as an entity does not have a corporate holding in RACE, however individual shareholders that may be regarded as related parties of ARG do hold shares.

“A recent sale has been completed and the purchase of those shares has allowed for further consolidation in the shareholding of RACE.”

“Regarding the potential sale of ARG to RACE as part of the initial RACE whole of sport strategy which is well documented, Management and Directors of Supercars and RACE continue to work through due diligence items in relation to a potential transaction and expect to finalise any recommendation this month.”

More to follow…