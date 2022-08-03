Sargeant gets F1 Friday outing with Williams

Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant will be given the chance to drive a Williams Formula 1 car at the United States Grand Prix.

The American will take to the wheel of the FW44 usually occupied by Nicholas Latifi in Free Practice 1 at the October event.

It will be Sargeant’s first official outing for the team at which he is an academy member, and completes its obligation to field a rookie driver in two Friday sessions during the season.

At May’s Spanish Grand Prix, Williams employed the services of Nyck de Vries in place of Alex Albon.

“I’m super excited to be given this opportunity to drive my first Free Practice in Austin,” Sargeant said.

“To be given the chance at the US Grand Prix is something extremely special to me.

“A massive thank you to Williams for putting the trust and belief in me to do a good job.

“The goal for me will be to learn as much as possible in the new generation of cars.

“I’m looking forward to making the most of this experience and really enjoying it.”

Sven Smeets, Williams’ Sporting Director, added: “Logan has demonstrated a great level of ability and maturity so far this season through his accomplishments both on and off the track.

“He’s delivered race winning performances in Formula 2 matched by his hard work during simulator sessions.

“It felt only right to reward these achievements with the opportunity for him to take part in a Free Practice session at Austin.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him get behind the wheel of the FW44 and seeing how his performance and feedback help the team’s preparations for the race in Austin.”

A two-time winner this season in Formula 2, Sargeant currently sits third in the championship standings.

He is one of the names touted as a potential occupant of the seat alongside Albon at Williams next season.

The United States Grand Prix takes place on October 21-23.