Red Bull renews F1 power unit agreement with Honda

Red Bull has renewed its technical support agreement with Honda until the end of Formula 1’s current power unit ruleset.

The new, three-year deal with Honda Racing Corporation ties the parties until the end of the 2025 season, with Red Bull Racing set to become a Porsche team thereafter.

The Milton Keynes-based team has been without an official engine partner since Honda pulled out of F1 at the end of 2021.

That led to Red Bull acquiring the intellectual property to the power units it used that season and forming ‘Red Bull Powertrains’.

With three more years of F1’s current engine regulations left, the latest announcement comes as no surprise.

Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s Motorsport Advisor, said, “We thank Honda for their positive response to working together.

“We are excited to continue our partnership in F1 until the end of 2025 with the PU supplied by Honda.

“We have had a successful relationship so far, winning the Drivers’ championship in 2021 and currently leading the Drivers’ and Teams’ classifications, with the aim of securing both 2022 titles.”

Team Principal Christian Horner added, “Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA’s power unit regulations in 2025.”

The Japanese marque also welcomed the deal.

“We have agreed to continue supporting Red Bull Power Trains in Formula 1 through HRC, following Red Bull’s request to extend our current agreement, which HRC can meet within its existing resources,” said Koji Watanabe, Head of Corporate Communications Supervisory Unit, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and President of Honda Racing Corporation.

“Once again, we aim to use our involvement in the pinnacle of motorsport for the development of technologies and of our workforce.”

Porsche is currently working through an acquisition of 50 percent of Red Bull Technology, the entity which runs the F1 team, as revealed by documents lodged last month in Morocco.

Max Verstappen currently leads the World Drivers’ Championship by a sizeable 80-point margin, while Red Bull Racing holds sway in the constructors’ standings also.