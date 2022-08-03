Hamilton becomes part-owner of Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton has become a co-owner of NFL franchise the Denver Broncos.

The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion joined forces with Walmart heir Rob Walton to become a owner of the Colorado-based team.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group lodged a bid of a AUD 6.71 billion (USD 4.65 billion at AUD 1=USD 0.6931) for the team.

The Mercedes driver already has links to Colorado, owning a mansion in the mountainous state.

The Englishman took to social media to express his enthusiasm over the deal.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story,” Hamilton shared to Instagram.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to impact the sport and work with a world-class team.

“I’m ready to get started and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

In a statement, Walton said he was delighted to welcome Hamilton to the ownership group.

“He is a champion competitor, who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport,” Walton said.

“His resilient spirit and standard of experience will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organisation.”

The bid is subject to NFL approval next week.

If formalised, it would be the highest price ever paid for an American sports franchise.

Earlier this year, Hamilton was part of a consortium that put forward a bid for English Premier League club Chelsea.

The 37-year-old reportedly put forward $17.5 million towards the ultimately unsuccessful tilt for the football club.

One of Formula 1’s highest-earning drivers, Hamilton is estimated to be worth $411 million.

He has also regularly featured on Forbes’ annual list of the 100 highest earning athletes.

Hamilton finished second in the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, behind 2021 World Champion Max Verstappen.

The next race on the 2022 Formula 1 calendar is the Belgian Grand Prix, which is set to take place on August 28.