Field set for 50th TCR Australia race

TCR Australia at Queensland Raceway in 2019
The entry list for this weekend’s milestone Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round at Queensland Raceway has been released.
An 18-car field will take to the Ipswich circuit for this season’s fifth round, the second race of which will be the 50th in the competition’s history.
Jason Bright won the very first race, at Sydney Motorsport Park back in May 2019, while Will Brown would go in to win the title that year.
Brown is also the most prolific race winner, of which there are a total of 19 to date, with seven to his name.
All of those came with Hyundai, which is the most successful marque in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia with 13 race wins in total.
As it stands, however, it is Honda driver Tony D’Alberto (Wall Racing) who holds sway, with a 24-point margin over Peugeot steerer Dylan O’Keeffe (Garry Rogers Motorsport) at the head of the standings.
Josh Buchan was a race winner at the previous round, in Sydney. Picture: Australian Racing Group
O’Keeffe won two races when TCR Australia last visited Queensland Raceway in 2019, although he was in an Alfa Romeo at the time.
Josh Buchan (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai) holds third at just nine points further back, having scored a race win and a second placing, last time out at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Practice 1 at Queensland Raceway kicks off on Friday at 12:45 local time/AEST, with qualifying and the first of three races on Saturday.
Stan Sport will stream a total of 12 hours of action, live and free, from 11:00-17:00 AEST on both Saturday and Sunday.
Entry list: Round 5, Queensland Raceway
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|2
|MOUTAI/ZIP PAY
|Luke King
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|8
|Schaeffler GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|9
|AWC MPC Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|14
|Purple Sector
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|22
|Challenge Motorsport/MPC
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|33
|Swyftx GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane RS TCR
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane RS TCR
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|999
|MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|Will Brown
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
