Field set for 50th TCR Australia race

The entry list for this weekend’s milestone Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round at Queensland Raceway has been released.

An 18-car field will take to the Ipswich circuit for this season’s fifth round, the second race of which will be the 50th in the competition’s history.

Jason Bright won the very first race, at Sydney Motorsport Park back in May 2019, while Will Brown would go in to win the title that year.

Brown is also the most prolific race winner, of which there are a total of 19 to date, with seven to his name.

All of those came with Hyundai, which is the most successful marque in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia with 13 race wins in total.

As it stands, however, it is Honda driver Tony D’Alberto (Wall Racing) who holds sway, with a 24-point margin over Peugeot steerer Dylan O’Keeffe (Garry Rogers Motorsport) at the head of the standings.

O’Keeffe won two races when TCR Australia last visited Queensland Raceway in 2019, although he was in an Alfa Romeo at the time.

Josh Buchan (HMO Customer Racing Hyundai) holds third at just nine points further back, having scored a race win and a second placing, last time out at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Practice 1 at Queensland Raceway kicks off on Friday at 12:45 local time/AEST, with qualifying and the first of three races on Saturday.

Stan Sport will stream a total of 12 hours of action, live and free, from 11:00-17:00 AEST on both Saturday and Sunday.

Entry list: Round 5, Queensland Raceway