VIDEO: BJR at work after The Bend shunt

By Slade Perrins

Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 - 7:26pm

Brad Jones has provided an update on the #8 R&J Batteries chassis of Andre Heimgartner after the startline crash with Thomas Randle at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The components which could be salvaged from the accident are being moved into a spare chassis for the upcoming Sandown event.

Whether the crashed chassis will ever be raced again is still to be determined.

 

