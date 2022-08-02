Bagnaia discredits MotoGP overtaking difficulty claims

MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia has rejected claims that recent aerodynamic developments have impacted the ability of riders to overtake.

The Italian’s rebuttal comes amidst discussion that passing appears to be more challenging in the premier class compared to previous years.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider told GQ Italia he believes overtaking is not an issue.

“I don’t think so and Fabio [Quartararo] also agrees with me,” Bagnaia said.

“In the races where I had to recover, I did it, and overtook.

“Sure, the aerodynamics create more turbulence and it must also be said that we always go to the limit, so in this situation it is very easy to go wide and make mistakes.

“At the same time, if you are faster you have no problems, as demonstrated by Rins who started last in Portimao and finished fourth, or myself who started last and finished eighth, or at Mugello that after the start I finished ninth and won.

“In short, if you have the potential you can overcome it.”

Bagnaia’s statement comes as MotoGP prepares to resume this weekend at Britain’s Silverstone.

After crashing out in Germany, Assen was the perfect sign off on the first half of the season as the 25-year-old took the win.

While he may still face quite a deficit in the title fight, fourth-placed Bagnaia is confident he can remain a serious contender with an error-free outing at Silverstone.

“At the beginning of the season we expected a bit more, but it wasn’t easy because there were various difficulties on a technical level which we then managed to solve,” Bagnaia added.

“In the last few races, since we returned to Europe, we have become much faster and have always been ahead.

“There were ups and downs, some bad luck and my mistakes.

“I’ve either won the last few races or I’ve crashed, so it’s not exactly the best.

“But the important thing is to know that we are so fast and in the second half of the season it will be important to find continuity.”

The 2022 British Grand Prix will take place at Silverstone from August 5-7.