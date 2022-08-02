Adelaide 500 tickets return to 2012 prices

Tickets for this year’s Valo Adelaide 500 have been wound back in price, while The Killers have been confirmed as the headline entertainment act.

Announced today as part of the official event launch, tickets for the December 1-4 event are now on sale.

Prices for spectators have been made cheaper, wound back a decade in affordability to the levels seen in 2012, according to Premier of South Australia, Mr Peter Malinauskas.

The announcement cited this is “in response to the increased cost of living”.

It’s notable that increased costs and declining public interest were cited as reasons for the event’s demise by former Premier Steven Marshall.

The entertainment line-up for the return of the event has also been confirmed, with rock band The Killers to headline on Sunday night.

Jimmy Barnes, Icehouse, and Noiseworks will all perform on Saturday night, while Friday night’s entertainment line-up includes Baker Boy.

Premier Malinauskas said: “This really is a star-studded list of local, national and global musical acts to mark the return of the Valo Adelaide 500.

“There really is something here for everybody, from the global pulling power of The Killers, to Australian rock legends such as Barnsey to local rising stars such as Teenage Joans.

“And the best bit is South Australians can experience all of this for the same price as it was a decade ago.

“I can’t wait for the Valo Adelaide 500 to return to our city streets, bringing with it hundreds of jobs, thousands of visitors and millions of dollars’ worth of economic activity.”

Naming rights sponsor, Valo, along with high-profile support categories were also locked in as part of today’s announcement.