Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 1st August, 2022 - 1:19am

Full results from the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 70
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +7.834s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +12.337s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +14.579s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +15.688s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +16.047s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +78.300s
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +1 lap
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +1 lap
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +1 lap
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1 lap
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +2 laps
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF

